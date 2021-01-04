Xcel to close Hayden Station by 2028

Plumes of water vapor rise from Hayden Station in 2017. On Jan. 4 2021, Xcel Energy announced they would close the plant, Unit 1 in 2027 and Unit 2 in 2028.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Xcel Energy will close the Hayden Station power plant — Unit 2 by the end of 2027 and Unit 1 in 2028 — as part of the company’s push to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2030, according to a draft press release from the energy company.

Xcel said in the release none of the 75 people employed by the plant will be laid off, rather the company and its partners will “manage the transition with attrition, retirement and retraining employees.”

“We are committed to supporting our employees and the region as we move forward with our clean energy transition in Colorado,” said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado in the statement. “Our top priority is funding new roles for our workers and supporting the communities that have served us so well.”

The new move to close the plant by the end of 2028 is earlier than the previously anticipated 2030 and 2036 retirement dates for Unit 1 and Unit 2, respectively.

John Bristol, economic development director with the Steamboat Springs Chamber, said closing the plant will not only affect the 75 employees but has significant effects many other indirect employees like subcontractors and suppliers.

More specific details about the closing will come as part of the company’s energy resource plan that will go before state regulators in March. The plan will include a forecast of customer electricity needs through 2030 and will propose adding more wind and solar energy resources.

In a joint statement Monday, Routt County commissioners said while the move is not surprising, it will be challenging to replace Hayden Station’s “good-paying jobs” and the tax revenue it generates as well as from other coal-related businesses that will be impacted by the transition.

Commissioners also commend Xcel for meeting with them regularly about the local transition plan. County leaders will continue to meet will Xcel to further discuss details of the transition.

“We mourn the loss of a source of good-paying jobs for families in Routt County, but we are pleased that Xcel Energy is committed to a transition that will see no layoffs,” the commissioners’ statement reads.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

