Shoplifting at grocery store: The Record for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

7:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a assist someone at a business in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

9:38 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief occurring in a parking lot near Central Park Drive.

10:26 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment at a business in Steamboat.

11:29 a.m. Officers received a complaint regarding an animal near the intersection of Stone Lane and Meadowood Court.

12:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property found at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:27 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property found at a restaurant in the 50 block of 10th Street.

3:09 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint involving an animal at a business in the 1000 block of 13th Street.

3:21 p.m. Officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at a grocery store in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:06 p.m. Officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat police had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 13 calls for service.

West Rout Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

North Rout Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.