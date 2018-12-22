Shoplifting at grocery store: The Record for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018
December 22, 2018
Friday, Dec. 21, 2018
7:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a assist someone at a business in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
9:38 a.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief occurring in a parking lot near Central Park Drive.
10:26 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment at a business in Steamboat.
11:29 a.m. Officers received a complaint regarding an animal near the intersection of Stone Lane and Meadowood Court.
12:11 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property found at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:27 p.m. Officers responded to a report of property found at a restaurant in the 50 block of 10th Street.
3:09 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint involving an animal at a business in the 1000 block of 13th Street.
3:21 p.m. Officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at a grocery store in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:06 p.m. Officers responded to a reported shoplifting incident at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
10:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 51
- Steamboat police had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 13 calls for service.
- West Rout Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
- North Rout Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
