Wrong way: The Record for Thursday, Nov. 26

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

3:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers got an anonymous call about a large party in a condo unit with an unknown number of people near the 3100 block of Columbine Drive that was being loud. When officers arrived they found one person listening to a stereo. They turned it down.

3:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers responded to a report of a vehicle that backed into a parked car near the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. They later received a report of that car swerving over the median on another road. The incident is under investigation.

7:36 p.m. Officers responded to some large fireworks near Whistler Drive. They were unable to locate the person who launched the fireworks.

7:54 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint near the 3000 block of Village Drive. When they arrived on scene and walked around the building, the officers did not notice any excess noise.

9:38 p.m. Officers received a call about a truck that had driven down a walking path near the parking lot and got stuck near the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers estimated it would take a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

10:02 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a truck left running for over and hour with its high beam headlights in the 1900 block of Sunlight Drive. The caller said the truck pulled away as they called it in and officers were unable to find the vehicle after canvasing the area.

Total incidents: 35

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Deputies responded to four cases that included calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.