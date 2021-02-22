Wrong way: The Record for Sunday Feb. 21
Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021
8:17 a.m. A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer was driving on Lincoln Avenue when they saw a car was facing the wrong way in the road. The driver of the car had lost control because of the icy roads.
12:34 p.m. Officers took a report of someone who had lost their driver’s license near the base area of Steamboat Resort.
2:41 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers got a call about a skier who had left Steamboat Resort near the Holy Bowl Area and friends were unable to reach them. Before a team was dispatched, volunteers learned the skier had returned to the ski area but had lost their phone, which is why friends could not reach them. A friend later confirmed the skier’s truck was no longer parked in the Meadows Parking Lot.
4:28 p.m. Officers got a call from Steamboat Springs Transit personnel that a wallet had been left on a bus by a passenger near the 1400 block of 13th Street. Officers were able to track down the owner of the wallet and return it.
5:50 p.m. Officers got a call claiming a hotel shuttle went through a roundabout near the base of Steamboat Resort the wrong way. Officers were not able to corroborate the caller’s account.
10:46 p.m. Officers got a call from a neighbor about a loud party near the 1700 block of Saddle Creek Court. When officers arrived, they could not hear loud music. Still, they made contact with the people in the apartment who were accused of being loud, and officers told them they should be more considerate going forward.
Total incidents: 39
• Steamboat police officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
