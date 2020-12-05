Writing on sidewalk: The Record for Friday, Dec. 4
Friday, Dec. 4
7:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a alarm at Vectra Bank. Officers determined that everything was fine.
8:22 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a dog at large in Emerald Park. The owner was warned about both having the dog off leash, but also because it was not licensed with the city.
11:34 a.m. Officers took a report about a civil complaint between a mechanic and a customer near the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers took down the accounts of each party into a report.
11:54 a.m. Officers stopped someone from writing on the sidewalks near the Steamboat Springs Police Department. Officers stopped the person and gave them a warning.
1:36 p.m. Officers received a call from someone who had been told that someone attempted to open a bank account with their social security number. Officers took a report.
7:05 p.m. Officers got a call about a large gathering with potentially as many as 12 people near the corner of Gilpin and 13th streets. This case is still ongoing.
Total incidents: 56
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the Record.
