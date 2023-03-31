Two-vehicle wreck stalls traffic on US 40 east of Hayden
Two vehicles collided head-on on U.S. Highway 40 east of Hayden on Friday, March 31.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the drivers of both vehicles were hurt in the collision, but none of their injuries were known to be life-threatening at this time.
The wreck was reported at 10:42 a.m. Friday near mile marker 113 on U.S. 40. The CSP trooper said he did not have any information about the two people who were hurt at this time.
The highway has reopened following the wreck.
This report will be updated when more information is available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.