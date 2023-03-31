Two-vehicle wreck stalls traffic on US 40 east of Hayden

Emergency responders work the scene of a car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 east of Hayden on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Bonnie Stewart/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Two vehicles collided head-on on U.S. Highway 40 east of Hayden on Friday, March 31.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the drivers of both vehicles were hurt in the collision, but none of their injuries were known to be life-threatening at this time.

The wreck was reported at 10:42 a.m. Friday near mile marker 113 on U.S. 40. The CSP trooper said he did not have any information about the two people who were hurt at this time.

The highway has reopened following the wreck.

This report will be updated when more information is available.