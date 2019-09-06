Woven Hollow and 3,000 Miles trek to the Chief during their Continental Divide Trail journey

Woven Hollow is a Glenwood Springs-based folk duet, featuring Van Wampler and Anna Murphy.

Courtesy of Woven Hollow

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Anna Robinson and Emalee Hill have been writing and playing folk music together for years. But during the next several months, the Olympia, Washington-based duo has added a different kind of tour to their schedule.

They’re currently midway through their through-hike of the Continental Divide Trail — but during their stops into towns along the trail, which most hikers spend gorging on sleep and food not cooked on a camp stove, Robinson and Hill are playing shows at various venues, all through the Mountain West. The name of the project? 3,000 Miles.

“We kind of said, ‘Ha ha, let’s do both (a music tour and a through-hike),’ and then we said, ‘Oh wait, we can,’” said Robinson on Thursday during a cellphone call from somewhere around 12,000 feet in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, en route to Steamboat Springs.

Robinson began her journey in Montana’s Glacier National Park with her boyfriend for two weeks, then met up with Hill in Augusta, Montana, to begin the hiking/music tour in June.

“It was a little stressful starting out,” said Robinson, who hiked the Appalachian Trail in 2014.

They’ve been able to schedule shows only two or three weeks in advance, due to the tricky nature of predicting timing on the trail. Then, there’s the issue of arranging for their heavy stash of music gear to be delivered from town to town.

“We’ve been lucky to meet so many awesome trail angels who are willing to help,” Robinson said.

Venue management, fellow bands, family members and boyfriends have also joined in the effort.

3,000 Miles is a hiking and music project, taking place along the length of the Continental Divide Trail, by Anna Robinson and Emalee Hill. The two hiked into Steamboat Springs just before their Saturday, Sept. 7, show at the Chief Theater.

Courtesy photo

From Montana to Idaho to Wyoming to Colorado, Robinson and Hill have been writing some new lyrics on the trail, though it’s tough to make progress on the musical side without their instruments in front of them, Robinson said. They’ve also been recording bits of their journey via video blog on the project’s Facebook page.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, 3,000 Miles and folk duo Woven Hollow will co-headline a free show at the Chief Theater.

If you go What: 3,000 Miles and Woven Hollow

When: Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Price: Free

Woven Hollow got started when Van Wampler, who was living in Steamboat at the time, began a search for someone to sing with. Anna Murphy responded, and the two began playing together and are now based in Glenwood Springs. Over the past two years, the duo has played in Colorado and the Midwest and is looking forward to putting together an album in the next few months.

The two duos connected when a co-worker of Wampler’s realized that Woven Hollow was a perfect match of a band for his brother’s girlfriend’s duo, 3,000 Miles, to meet up for a show in Steamboat Springs.

“We’re similar genres, both folk music and both duets,” Wampler said. “We thought we’d sit well together, playing a show.”

This will be Wampler’s first time on stage at the Chief, but he’s done cinematography work at the venue.

“I’m looking forward to playing there,” he said.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7.

“We’re excited to be able to share our journey,” Robinson said, “and to spread the message that there really are no boundaries — there’s a way to have it all.”

