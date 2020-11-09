Worried woman: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

12:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a highly intoxicated man in the 700 block of Yampa Street. The man was taken to the hospital.

9:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a hunter trespassing on private land near Routt County Road 80 in Hayden. The man was issued a citation.

12:27 p.m. A woman called deputies to report an outdoor gathering in the 32800 block of Routt County Road 20 in Steamboat. The woman told deputies she was worried people at the gathering were discussing hurting other people due to the current political climate.

2:21 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight between three roommates in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. One roommate was cited for possessing alcohol while underage.

3:18 p.m. Officers received a report of a Craigslist scam in which a property someone marked as available for rent in the 2600 block of Windward Way was not actually available for rent.

9:32 p.m. Officers received a report about a party at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center causing a disturbance. Hospital security handled the situation.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.