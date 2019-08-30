Work squabble turns physical: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

12:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from a residence in the 30 block of Balsam Court. There had been an ongoing issue with a neighbor’s loud music and bass. Officers were unable to hear any noise.

8:19 a.m. Officers received a report from a resident in the 200 block of Boulder Ridge Road that their neighbors have been leaving out garbage containers, attracting bears from time to time.

9:06 a.m. Police were notified when three co-workers got into a squabble, which allegedly turned into a physical assault, while working at a business in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. One employee went to jail, arrested on second- and third-degree assault charges.

2:26 p.m. A woman reported to officers that her husband was missing, having not heard from him since Monday. He was supposed to be driving through Steamboat Springs in an RV. They were reunited a little while later.

4:41 p.m. Officers received a report that a man lost his wallet somewhere between The Ponds subdivision and Walmart. It contained credit cards and other basic wallet contents.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:37 p.m. A person reported to officers they believed they were being followed in the area of Hilltop Parkway and Falling Water Lane, but they weren’t.

11:34 p.m. An officer took note of a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Pamela Lane, but no other details were reported.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 39 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.