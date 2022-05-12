Women’s March returns to Steamboat on Sunday

Violet Bock, left, and others marched down Lincoln Avenue through downtown Steamboat Springs for the 2020 Women's March.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Women’s March in Steamboat Springs will return to downtown on Sunday, May 15, with participants starting at Bud Werner Memorial Library at 2 p.m. and making their way to the historic Routt County Courthouse lawn.

The event is in coordination with others organized across the county after a draft opinion leaked last week indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to reverse its landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion.

Other events with the same theme of “Bans off our bodies” are slated to take place in Edwards and Carbondale as well, part of more than 300 rallies scheduled across the country.

The march will start on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and 13th Street at 2 p.m. before going east on Lincoln toward the courthouse. Speakers include state house candidate Meghan Lukens, county commissioner candidate Sonja Macys, 2022 Steamboat graduate Adia Clark Lay and Chelsie Holmes with Advocates of Routt County.

