Women’s March on Steamboat holding pro-choice rally

The Women’s March on Steamboat Springs will be holding a rally Saturday to protest against the strict anti-abortion laws passed around the country.

“It’s shocking and appalling that, in 2021, Roe v. Wade still hangs in the balance of the judicial system,” said Brittney Wilburn, a Women’s March on Steamboat member. “When women cannot make informed decisions about their reproductive health care, families and communities suffer.”

Participants are invited to meet at 4 p.m. at West Lincoln Park and end at the Routt County Courthouse, where community members from Steamboat Springs High School, Choose When, Yampa Valley Pride and Advocates of Routt County will deliver speeches about reproductive rights.

The rally comes after the U.S. Supreme Court opted not to intervene to stop an anti-abortion law in Texas banning abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy.

