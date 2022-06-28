Women United, an affiliate group of Routt County United Way, is selling 20-pound boxes of sweet, dark cherries for $75 a box. The last day to order is July 15, or while supplies last.

The fruit hails from the Flathead Lake area in Montana and will be delivered to Steamboat within days of being picked, which is slated to be in late July or early August.

Purchasers will be notified of the pickup date and time as it nears.

Supplies are limited to interested parties are encouraged to purchase early to support the Women United programs, icnlduing erlay childhood literacy and adult financial literacy.

To purchase, visit routtcountyunitedway.org/women-united .