Women United helps fill community need for infant, toddler supplies
Women United, an affiliate group of Routt County United Way, is currently hosting a Community Baby Shower where anyone in the community can go online to order baby supplies to be delivered to United Way in Steamboat Springs.
After orders are received, volunteers will separate the items per agency and deliver them. The event is underway now and the deadline to order is Monday, March 20.
The nonprofit decided to put on the Community Baby Shower after it discovered a community need for infant and toddler supplies through discussions with other area nonprofits.
For more, contact either Jen Bruen — community@RouttCountyUnitedWay.org or 970-879-5605 — or Pam Ruehle — tmr222@yahoo.com or 303-887-4040.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.