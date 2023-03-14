Women United helps fill community need for infant, toddler supplies

Women United, an affiliate group of Routt County United Way, is currently hosting a Community Baby Shower where anyone in the community can go online to order baby supplies to be delivered to United Way in Steamboat Springs.

After orders are received, volunteers will separate the items per agency and deliver them. The event is underway now and the deadline to order is Monday, March 20.

The nonprofit decided to put on the Community Baby Shower after it discovered a community need for infant and toddler supplies through discussions with other area nonprofits.

For more, contact either Jen Bruen — community@RouttCountyUnitedWay.org or 970-879-5605 — or Pam Ruehle — tmr222@yahoo.com or 303-887-4040.