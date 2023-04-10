Women United classes seek to increase homebuyers’ confidence

Women United is putting on a free series of classes focused on helping residents become more familiar with the homebuying process.

The Homebuying 101 series aims to teach participants about the process from start to finish, highlighting how to prepare, work through the process and be ready to move when the timing is right.

The program aims to reduce surprises and increase confidence in homebuyers. According to a news release, after attending the series of classes, participants will feel comfortable beginning the homebuying process, identifying their options and knowing how to achieve their goals.

The Homebuying 101 program consists of classes from 5:30-7:15 p.m. on April 26, May 3 and May 10 at Colorado Mountain College. Class size is limited to 30, and child care will be available upon request. Additionally, a free dinner will be provided at each class.

For more, RouttCountyUnitedWay.org/homebuying-101 .