Woman loses $12K in fraudulent bank charges: The Record for Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:11 a.m. A woman called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers about a suspicious incident. She refused to tell them where she was calling from or what was going on. Officers traced the call to a business in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle, but they could not find the woman.
7:15 a.m. Two adult brothers were arguing about one of the men’s girlfriends at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. The brother who owns the condo called police to kick his sibling off the property.
8:36 a.m. A wallet was found at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers brought it to the Police Department.
11:43 a.m. A woman called police after noticing more than $12,000 worth of unauthorized charges on her bank account.
4:10 p.m. An employee was accused of stealing from a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
6:38 p.m. North Routt and West Routt fire protection district firefighters responded to a wildfire near Wolf Mountain northeast of Hayden.
7:47 p.m. Officers found a bear trying to break into a recycling container in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. They scared the animal away.
9:48 p.m. A caller notified police of a woman walking on the side of a busy street at Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. They were worried about her safety. Officers were unable to locate her.
10:24 p.m. Officers were called about dogs barking in the 10th block of Cypress Court. They saw two dogs inside a residence but could not locate the animals’ owners.
Total incidents: 53
- Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
