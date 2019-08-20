Woman loses $12K in fraudulent bank charges: The Record for Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

2:11 a.m. A woman called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers about a suspicious incident. She refused to tell them where she was calling from or what was going on. Officers traced the call to a business in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle, but they could not find the woman.

7:15 a.m. Two adult brothers were arguing about one of the men’s girlfriends at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. The brother who owns the condo called police to kick his sibling off the property.

8:36 a.m. A wallet was found at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers brought it to the Police Department.

11:43 a.m. A woman called police after noticing more than $12,000 worth of unauthorized charges on her bank account.

4:10 p.m. An employee was accused of stealing from a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:38 p.m. North Routt and West Routt fire protection district firefighters responded to a wildfire near Wolf Mountain northeast of Hayden.

7:47 p.m. Officers found a bear trying to break into a recycling container in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. They scared the animal away.

9:48 p.m. A caller notified police of a woman walking on the side of a busy street at Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. They were worried about her safety. Officers were unable to locate her.

10:24 p.m. Officers were called about dogs barking in the 10th block of Cypress Court. They saw two dogs inside a residence but could not locate the animals’ owners.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.