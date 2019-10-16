Woman injures herself in trailhead parking lot: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

3:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an ice rink in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway.

6:50 a.m. Police were notified of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a semitrailer with smoke billowing from it. They were unable to find any smoking vehicles.

8:49 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from the 2400 block of West Acres Drive.

12:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of someone trespassing at a landfill in the 20600 block of Routt County Road 205.

12:23 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. A crew was doing some construction on the roof when a small fire broke out where they were working. About 30 residents evacuated the building. The fire was mostly out by the time firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

2:12 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a woman who fell and injured her leg in the upper Fish Creek Falls parking lot. She was taken to the hospital.

7 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 25800 block of Forest Street in Phippsburg.

7:31 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Apres Ski Way and Longthong Road.

Total incidents: 45

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.