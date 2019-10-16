Woman injures herself in trailhead parking lot: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of an ice rink in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway.
6:50 a.m. Police were notified of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
7:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a semitrailer with smoke billowing from it. They were unable to find any smoking vehicles.
8:49 a.m. A vehicle was reported stolen from the 2400 block of West Acres Drive.
12:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of someone trespassing at a landfill in the 20600 block of Routt County Road 205.
12:23 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
2:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a structure fire at a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane. A crew was doing some construction on the roof when a small fire broke out where they were working. About 30 residents evacuated the building. The fire was mostly out by the time firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
2:12 p.m. Steamboat firefighters assisted a woman who fell and injured her leg in the upper Fish Creek Falls parking lot. She was taken to the hospital.
7 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the 25800 block of Forest Street in Phippsburg.
7:31 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at Apres Ski Way and Longthong Road.
Total incidents: 45
- Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
