Woman found guilty of embezzling over $700K from local construction company

A woman charged in 2019 with embezzling over $700,000 from a local construction company was found guilty Friday by a jury in Routt County District Court.

Following a five-day jury trial, 61-year-old Susan Driggers, of Steamboat Springs, was convicted on four felony counts, including theft, cybercrime, identity theft and forgery, related to yearslong embezzlement from Steamboat-based Duckles Construction Inc.

Driggers faces up to 12 years imprisonment with the Colorado Department of Corrections. Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 19, according to court records.

“The sheer scale of the theft here was staggering,” 14th Judicial District Attorney Matt Karzen said Friday. “Duckels Construction has been around for nearly 70 years, and Ms. Driggers’ exploitation of the Duckels family through years of fraud represents an egregious breach of trust.”

In January 2019, an employee at Duckels Construction reported a theft to the Steamboat Springs Police Department. During an annual audit, accountants noticed several files had been deleted from the company’s financial accounts. An outside company was able to recover the deleted information and found the files matched up with a banking reference number associated with Driggers.

Through what was called “an elaborate scheme,” which involved manipulation of computerized internal bookkeeping records, Driggers was able to steal over $300,000 between late 2014 and late 2018 by paying herself for overtime hours she never worked, according to court documents. She was also convicted of stealing over $400,000 by writing checks to herself and to vendors working on a house she was building.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.