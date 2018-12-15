Woman dozing off: The Record for Friday, Dec. 14, 2018
December 15, 2018
Friday, Dec. 14, 2018
12:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a person who was very drunk causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a home in the 400 block of Pine Street. Police helped calm things down.
8:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a crash at 11th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
9:12 a.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment involving coworkers in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.
10:55 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a window broken at a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:58 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at a restaurant in the 600 block of Snapdragon Way. She was seen falling asleep. Police contacted her and determined she was not drunk.
4:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a burglary in the 1100 block of Redwoods Drive. The person inside the house ended up being a friend of a relative that was allowed to be there.
9:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. He left.
11:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of two drunken people at Athens Plaza and Whistler Road. Officers determined they were fine.
Total incidents: 44
• Steamboat police had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops
• The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops
• Steamboat firefighters responded to 4 calls for service
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
