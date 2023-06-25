Woman dies in rafting accident on the Colorado River
A 51-year-old woman died while rafting on the Colorado River, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
A report was received by Grand County Dispatch at approximately 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, referencing an overturned raft near Radium Campground in unincorporated Grand County. The Bureau of Land Management, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and MedEvac responded to Radium Campground, where the woman’s body had been pulled from the water. She was unresponsive.
Life saving measured were attempted but unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s family is from the Kremmling area, and is currently working with the Coroner’s Office. The decedent’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Coroner at a later time when appropriate.
