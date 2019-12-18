Woman claims to be stuck in car wash: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

12:55 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint about a machine removing snow at Larimer Street and Diagon Alley. Officers mediated the situation and explained noise ordinances typically do not apply to winter snow removal operations.

8:26 a.m. Police received a civil complaint from a caller who got a toll bill from the Front Range. The caller said he had not traveled to the Front Range in recent memory and found the charge fraudulent.

12:06 p.m. An officer issued a verbal warning to someone walking a dog off leash in the 300 block of Blue Sage Circle.

7:04 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a theft from the 38900 block of Main Street in Milner.

9:28 p.m. A resident complained about loud music coming from the apartment above his apartment in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. Officers issued a verbal warning to the noisy neighbor.

10:38 p.m. A caller told police about a large dog seen walking without a collar near traffic at Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue. Officers responded but were unable to locate the animal.

11:26 p.m. A gas station employee received a call from a woman who said she was stuck inside a car wash at a separate gas station in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers checked the area but did not find anyone inside the car wash.

11:40 p.m. Deputies were called to assist an animal bite victim at Main Street and Second Avenue in Hahns Peak Village.

11:54 p.m. Police contacted a bicyclist who was riding in the dark without any lights in the middle of the road at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers advised the cyclist how dangerous that was and encouraged him to get lights.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

