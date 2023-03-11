Woman arrested in connection to June 2021 shooting in Craig

Authorities have made one arrest in connection to a double shooting at the West Kum and Go in Craig in June 2021, while a second suspect is currently in prison.

According to the Moffat County Jail booking log, Christina M. Roth, 46, of Craig was arrested Wednesday, March 8, on a warrant. The warrant for her arrest says Christina Roth has also gone by Christina Munoz and Christina Garcia before changing her name following a recent marriage.

According to the arrest warrant, authorities believe Christina Roth was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry Solara when her then-boyfriend, Shawn Roth, allegedly fired multiple gunshots into another car in the gravel parking lot just south of the Kum and Go at 1302 W. Victory Way. Two people were wounded in the shooting.

Christina Roth appeared before Moffat County Judge Brittney A. Schneider on Thursday, March 9, while being represented by a public defender. Judge Schneider said that due to the seriousness of the allegations, she felt Christina Roth was a flight risk and a public threat, and the judge set her bond at $50,000.

Christina Roth, who appeared in court from the Moffat County Jail, told the judge she would not be able to post bond at that amount.

Both shooting victims — Elizabeth Zimmerman Roberts, 39, and Christopher Stalnaker, 30 — survived the incident on June 21, 2021, with injuries that were not life-threatening, though neither would initially cooperate with police, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant details how Roberts was shot in the right shoulder, while Stalnaker took two bullets to his right leg. However, when police tried to interview the pair after they were shoot, both of them were evasive and wouldn’t give authorities any helpful information.

The investigation continued after the shooting, and on Oct. 11, officers were contacted about Stalnaker, who was in the Moffat County Jail at the time and requesting to speak with police.

The arrest warrant says Stalnaker had injured his back after jumping from a second-story window at the Frontier Apartments in an attempt to avoid being arrested by Craig police, and he got his meeting on Oct. 13, when jail staff brought Stalnaker in for a police interview.

During that interview, Stalnaker allegedly told authorities that fentanyl was his drug of choice and that he smoked, on average, six to 10 pills a day. During the conversation, it came up that Stalnaker had almost died from overdosing on fentanyl, and investigators used it as an opportunity to bring up the June 2021 shooting.

“(Expletive) almost took my life,” Stalnaker allegedly told police.

Investigators then asked Stalnaker why he would cover for someone who tried to kill him, and he told them, “I’m done doing that (expletive),” and named Shawn Roth as the shooter.

Stalnaker identifying Shawn Roth as the shooter came after the initial investigation had already identified him and Christina Roth as potential suspects.

According to the arrest warrant for Christina Roth, investigators have probable cause to believe the crimes of criminal attempted second-degree murder, being an accessory to a crime, menacing and unlawful discharge of a firearm — all felonies — were committed.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Shawn Roth is currently being held at the Centennial Correctional Facility just east of Canon City. A prison official said inquires about Shawn Roth’s incarceration would need to be handled during regular business hours, and the prison official was unable to comment Thursday night.

