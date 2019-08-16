Woman arrested for DUI in her own driveway: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

3:34 a.m. A resident notified Steamboat Springs Police Department officers of a bear trying to break into his garage in the 500 block of Mountain Village Circle.

3:41 a.m. Five minutes later, another bear damaged a resident’s garage in the 500 block of Mountain Vista Circle. The resident managed to scare the bear away.

3:57 a.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

7:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident along Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.

10:58 a.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief from a home in the 1200 block of Steamboat Boulevard. A woman noticed one of her house’s windows was broken, but found no evidence of a burglary.

12:47 p.m. A father filed a missing person report for his adult children. They recently visited town and left to return home, but he had been unable to get a hold of them since they left. Officers contacted the children, who were traveling across the country.

6:15 p.m. A resident called police after noticing his neighbor kept passing out as she tried to pull out of her driveway. Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving under the influence. She had not made it out of her driveway.

9:47 p.m. A bike was stolen from the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:52 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance at a condominium complex in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road. A tenant there threatened to report a guest who temporarily had brought her dog to the property.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

