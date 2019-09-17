Woman arrested for allegedly stealing more than $4K from Steamboat couple

Ashley Boulter

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A former Steamboat Springs resident was arrested Monday after allegedly making fraudulent online purchases totaling more than $4,000.

Ashley Boulter, 31, faces four felony charges, including identity theft, larceny, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and criminal impersonation, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly committing a computer crime.

In January, a local couple called the Steamboat Springs Police Department after noticing several suspicious purchases on their credit card accounts.

Most of the fraudulent charges were made at Target’s online store, according to the affidavit. Authorities traced more than $3,100 in orders of items from the business that included prepaid cards, ibuprofen and a dog leash.

Police contacted Target representatives to get billing information on the orders. They said the shipping name was “Luke Cummin,” which did not appear in any databases. Authorities then traced the shipping address to a Steamboat post office box associated with Boulter.

“The box was still in her name and had been for over a year,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators also were able to trace the location where the online purchases were made. The address of that location matched with Boulter’s former residence in Steamboat.

Police also traced the purchase of about $350 in outdoor gear from The North Face to the same residence. The size of a purchased jacket matched the size Boulter would wear, according to the affidavit.

To make the fraudulent purchases, Boulter allegedly created an email account under the name of one of the victims, according to the affidavit. Authorities traced the email’s login activity to a computer at Boulter’s Steamboat home.

Police learned that Boulter had recently moved to Massachusetts but lived in the residence at the time of the fraudulent purchases.

Authorities located Boulter and booked her into the Routt County Jail on Monday. She has since posted a $5,000 bail.

She is scheduled to appear before the Routt Combined Court on Oct. 2.

