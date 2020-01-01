Woman arrested for allegedly speeding more than 40 mph over limit while drunk: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

12:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about people trespassing inside a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers found two men sleeping inside. They told the men they cannot sleep there and issued them trespass warnings.

1:53 a.m. Officers pulled over a woman who allegedly was driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue. She was arrested on suspicion of speeding, driving under the influence and DUI per se.

9:04 a.m. A transient man reportedly has become a nuisance at a church in the 500 block of Oak Street. Members of the congregation asked officers to have him permanently barred from the property.

9:04 a.m. An older man pulled over at a bus station and asked a boy if he wanted a ride in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The boy’s mother, who was standing nearby, called police to report the suspicious incident. The man reportedly drove off when he noticed the boy’s mother. Officers were unable to locate him.

9:52 a.m. Officers arrested the same transient man who was causing a nuisance at a local church on suspicion of stealing a cellphone from one of the congregants.

3:05 p.m. Police were called about an altercation between a man and a employee at a hotel in the 3200 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The employee reported the incident to management, who asked the man to leave.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

3:15 p.m. Two drivers got into an altercation over a fender bender at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers arrested one of the drivers on suspicion of driving while impaired.

5:28 p.m. Police and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and cruelty to animals, both felonies.

10:50 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 1700 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

9:18 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a restaurant in the 10 block of Eighth Street.

10:27 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a man on suspicion of driving when his license was under restraint and not having proof of insurance.

Total incidents: 82

Steamboat officers had 51 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

