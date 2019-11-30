Woman arms herself with shotgun against alleged burglars: The Record for Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

12:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from the 3400 block of Sunburst Court.

12:37 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at Clubhouse Drive and Moraine Circle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, possessing a controlled substance and having an open container of marijuana in the vehicle.

5:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at mile marker 1 along Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek.

7:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Some items on top of a stove caught fire, but a property manager was able to extinguish the flames before they spread.

11:42 a.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary from the 300 block of Poplar Street in Hayden. The caller, a woman, told emergency dispatch she heard someone in her house and was waiting for help in her car, armed with a shotgun.

2:53 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a fuel spill at a gas station in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza.

5:59 p.m. Police were called about a theft at an apartment building in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.

6:30 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief from a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

10:25 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian sighted at a grocery store parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:51 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 32900 block of Routt County Road 20. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

