Wolf reintroduction, BBQ restaurant opens: Most read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week
1. Trio arrested with more than 900 pills of suspected fentanyl at Craig hotel, police say
The All Crimes Enforcement Team reportedly seized more than 900 pills of suspected fentanyl, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine and more than $1,600 cash during a drug bust at a Craig hotel on Wednesday, April 5.
2. Colorado tribe only wants wolves reintroduced in area that includes Routt County. Will CPW listen?
One of Colorado’s federally recognized tribes is requesting that Colorado Parks and Wildlife only release gray wolves in the northern zone — an area that includes parts of south Routt County.
The first release of gray wolves later this year as part of Colorado’s voter-mandated reintroduction effort is going to happen in the northern zone, as outlined in the draft plan the agency’s governing body is slated to approve next month.
3. The wait is over as new BBQ restaurant opens in Oak Creek
Owner Dana Christensen has been waiting to open the doors of Dueling D’s BBQ & Grill since November.
“We are really excited,” Christensen said. “We are going to the open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
4. North Routt resident hopes his business idea catches on, but ‘doesn’t stick’
Like many of his neighbors living on Willow Creek Pass, Cody Lynn has spent a lot of time with a shovel in his hand this winter clearing his driveways, walkway and roof.
“This was probably the deepest winter that I have ever seen in my life,” said Lynn, whose dog greets visitors on a perch high on a snow pile that lines his driveway. “I, like everyone else, spent a lot of time throwing a ton of snow, and I hurt my back throwing snow after having it stick to the shovel.”
5. Colorado’s wolf reintroduction plan will allow killing ‘chronically depredating wolves,’ but won’t define what that means
The plan to reintroduce gray wolves in Colorado will allow wildlife officers and ranchers to kill chronically depredating wolves after obtaining a permit, but what has to happen for a wolf to rise to that level will not be defined.
6. Steamboat Springs urges caution, preparedness ahead of spring runoff
Following significant snow this winter, Steamboat Springs officials warn residents to prepare for rising water levels as snowpack melts and spring runoff begins to flow.
7. What will the last week of the season look like at Steamboat Resort?
For the first time in 30 years, Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp. extended its season by a week when it announced it would close on April 16. So while it’s not uncharted territory, it is unfamiliar for many.
8. PHOTOS: Steamboat’s Sunday Splashdown
The event had 80 participants, and four judges assessed costume, crowd response, air and style on a scale from 1 to 10.
9. The people behind the coolest creations at Steamboat Resort’s 2023 Cardboard Classic (with photo gallery)
Everyone watching the Cardboard Classic at Steamboat Resort loves a good crash and appreciates the speedsters. What seemed to draw the most attention at the event on Saturday, April 8, were the ornate and slightly over-the-top creations.
The most admired and impressive was the final sled; a stagecoach ridden by people in period attire.
10. Letter: Family grateful for a true act of kindness during an impossibly difficult time
We are writing on behalf of the family of Dylan Bazzell to express our deepest gratitude to Connor Coyle and the team at the 8th Street Steakhouse in Steamboat for the kindness and generosity extended to our family.
