With products containing up to 4,000 milligrams of CBD, lost range expands into larger production facility in Steamboat Springs

The CBD manufacturer lost range moved into a larger facility in February to keep up with growth, but co-owner Matt Cook said the Steamboat-based brand remains true to its roots.

“All of our products are all-natural and handmade in small batches,” Cook said. “They’re all third-party tested, and we share all our testing on our website with our customers. Every ingredient on the back of the packaging is natural — that’s one of the things that stands out.”

Co-owner and founder Given Johnson added that the high-potency of the CBD products offered at lost range, which spells its name entirely with lowercase letters, also makes the business different.

“I would say our potency,” Johnson responded to a question about what sets lost range apart. “Then there is the fact that we’re all-natural, small-batch and handcrafted. … We don’t put any chemicals in our products and that’s always been.”

The muscle joint rub, which offers between 500-1,000 milligrams of CBD, and the even more potent Gold Buckle, which has between 2,000-4,000 mg of CBD, are lost range’s flagship products.

“That was the first thing we ever made,” Johnson said of the muscle joint rub. “It’s been the same recipe for five years. Nothing’s changed besides we added the Gold Buckle, which is four times the potency.”

The business moved its production facility into a new space in the Downhill Plaza in February. The 2,000-square foot location — which is twice the size of the old facility — is at 2835 Downhill Plaza, No. 601, and includes a small boutique where customers can come in and get information about the 16-product lines lost range offers.

There is also an office area where the staff takes care of the company’s day-to-day operations and a fulfillment area where the products are made ready for shipping and an upstairs that offers a large production facility where lost range creates its products.

In addition to lost range’s muscle and joint rubs, the company offers other topicals, bath salts, bath bomb powders, soap, sublingual tinctures (both full spectrum and isolate) and a line of massage oils. The brand also launched full-spectrum gummies last fall.

Hook claims lost range’s CBD products can help with muscle and joint pain after a workout or a run. Many of his customers also come in looking for products they feel help with multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and cancer, or aid in the comfort of arthritis.

“It’s not like clinically proven, so we can’t make that claim,” Hook said. “But a big part of our customer base is people with all those types of conditions.”

Employees work inside lost range’s new production facility, which includes an office and fulfillment space. Lost Range/Courtesy photo

The Steamboat Springs business has seen tremendous growth since its beginnings here back in 2018.

“Since we’ve started, we’ve grown percentage wise over 25% every year, and through five months this year, we’ve seen 40% year-over-year growth, so we’re growing quickly and the rate of acceleration is going up,” Hook said. “We have commerce customers in all 50 states and we have wholesale partners in 29. That’s the exact number of states right now, and that number continues to grow.”

Hook said lost range just added some new clients on the East Coast, including in Martha’s Vineyard and the New England area.

In Steamboat Springs, lost range products can be found at Rocky Mountain Day Spa, Billo Premium Cannabis, Urbane Clothing, Aspen Botanicals Community Apothecary and Ski Haus. Hook also said there are many private massage therapists that carry lost range.

The CBD manufacturer’s marketing has been a largely grassroots campaign, relying on word of mouth from a loyal customer base. The company is also present at the Main Street Steamboat Farmers Market during the summer.

The new lost range production facility has allowed the CBD brand to produce more of its flagship muscle and joint rubs including Gold Buckle. Lost Range/Courtesy photo

“A lot of our marketing and branding has been very like grassroots,” Hook said. “We like doing farmers markets where we hand out samples of our products. We’ve handed out, I think, 50,000 samples in the last six months.”

Johnson and Hook both said lost range wants to be environmentally aware, and the company is moving away from plastics toward more sustainable packaging with its bath salts, bath bomb powder and gummies.

“We are just trying to get away from plastic as much as we can,” Johnson said.

The Steamboat-based company lost range added full-spectrum gummies to its line of CBD products last fall. The gummies are made at the company’s new production facility at Downhill Plaza. Lost Range/Courtesy photo

The two men said the goal is for lost range to put a quality product on the shelves where customers know exactly what they are getting and can be confident they know what is in the package.

Hook said all of lost range’s products are produced in house with the CBD coming from a farm collective in Hotchkiss that is made up of small, niche family farms that use all-organic practices and test the soil where the product is grown. An extraction facility run by a friend of Johnson’s uses its own third-party testing service that not only tests for product consistency but also for pesticides and metals.

“We take the raw CBD and make the final product, and then we test it again,” Hook said. “It’s going through like three layers of testing, and I think that’s a big reason we get such positive feedback all the time. … It’s because our customers know what’s in that end product is 100% natural and it’s pure. It offers exactly what they are looking for — refined CBD and natural ingredients.”

Based in Steamboat, lost range’s new production facility has allowed the company to increase production, according to Given Johnson, who founded the local business in 2018. Lost Range/Courtesy photo

In addition to making quality products, Johnson and Hook hope to build a culture at lost range of supporting and investing in the community while continuing to grow.

“As we grow, we want to be able to continue to give back,” Hook said. “If you look at Steamboat and some of the big brands that have come out of here — Big Agnes, Smartwool, etc. — it’s really kind of a cool incubator. … We really see ourselves as like the next big brand that’s going to be coming out of here.”