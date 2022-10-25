With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins

A few of the crocheted blankets that will be awarded by the Hayden Library for a handmade crafts and pumpkins carving contest are on display.

Hayden Library/Courtesy photo

The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest.

Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join.

Winners will be announced on Halloween. For more, contact the library at 970-276-3777.