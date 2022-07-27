With Colorado set to miss 2024 deadline to reduce ozone pollution, critics call for more urgent action
State officials are expecting to meet older goal to reduce emissions by smaller amount by 2027
The Denver Post
An independent board tasked with improving Colorado’s air quality believes the state will fall short of meeting an Environmental Protection Agency requirement to lower toxic air pollution by 2024, but will be able to reach an older, more lax emissions-reduction target three years later.
Critics argue that Colorado’s plan to reach those goals falls short, continuing a pattern that led the EPA earlier this year to announce plans to downgrade the northern Front Range’s air quality rating.
And every time the state misses its goals to reduce air pollution, it jeopardizes the health of Colorado residents who live along the Front Range — and it becomes more expensive to fix because more regulations are placed on industries such as oil and gas, trucking and manufacturing.
“If we fail to act, it costs us time. It costs us additional requirements,” said Danny Katz, executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group. “This is a really pivotal moment. We can’t wait another few years to act.”
Read more at DenverPost.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User