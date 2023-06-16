With a new location in Steamboat Springs, Adorn Co. continues to offer ethically sourced products and goods

The Adorn Co.’s journey to bring ethically made home goods and accessories to Steamboat Springs began in November 2020, and now the growing store has moved a few blocks along Lincoln Avenue from where it all started.

“We were really outgrowing the amount of space we had down there,” said SaRa Cobb, Adorne’s founder. “That space was 1,200 square feet, and this space is over 2,000.”

Cobb said the new location at 730 Lincoln Ave. offers the Adorn Co. more retail and warehouse space than the former location at 1015 Lincoln Ave. Cobb and her husband have also opened a new pop-up concept, Agapé, at that location.

Adorn opened May 26 after moving into the space where The Mangelsen Images of Nature was. Adorn has renovated the space, taking out a few walls that used to hold photographs while adding shelves and hooks to help showcase products and changing out some of log railing to give the space a cleaner, more open feel.

Adorn Co. will continue to offer home goods, accessories and the bulk of the company’s clothing lines for women. Meanwhile, Adorn has also transformed its former space into Agapé, which will also offer ethically produced clothing and accessories.

Adorn hosted its grand opening Friday, and Agapé’s is planned for July 30. Cobb said the store will also be producing trucker hats where customers will be able to select special patches to add a personal touch. Agapé will also offer ethically produced clothing with a slightly different take from what is currently available at Adorn.

“We’ve been developing a men’s line, things like work jackets, carpenter pants that we would continue to make out of our sewing house in Thailand,” Cobb said. “It’s another opportunity for other designs that’s kind of a different style than Adorn. Adorn is very feminine, and Agapé will have more of like a masculine and unisex kind of feel.”

Cobb said the idea is to test the concept behind Agapé as a pop-up store and see where it goes. She added that the mission of Adorn — to offer handmade products intentionally sourced to support people coming out of desperate situations — has not changed.

Adorn Co. owner SaRa Cobb stands in front of one of the displays inside the new location at 730 Lincoln Ave. on Friday, June 16, 2023. Adorn Co. offers a number of ethically produced items from Morocco, Turkey and Thailand, as well as jewelry made locally in Steamboat Springs. John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Adorn offers custom rugs created in Morocco, wood and ceramic products made in Turkey and textiles from Thailand. The store also creates its own jewelry in Steamboat Springs.

Cobb said she has been thrilled with the response Adorn has received from the Steamboat Springs community. She said Adorn has a strong dedicated following that she hopes will continue to grow as a business that supports and treats people around the world ethically and with fair trade practices. She feels that Adorn has been able to to this by establishing strong relationships and offering quality products.

Those relationships have grown out of the leadership team at Adorn Co. including Marketing Director Harper McCannon, Creative Design Director Maggie McCutchen and Operations Director Jasmin Ward, who has been with Cobb since the start of Adorn.

Adorn also has a staff member on the ground in Morocco, Najoua Hamame, to help with the rug division. Cobb said these connections are key to what Adorn Co. is trying to do.

“Harper is in charge of Morocco,” she said. That’s where we get our custom rugs by working with women in villages instead of working with like brokers. … It’s direct trade, and we know the woman who is weaving the rug.”

Cobb said there are times when running a business that includes retail, wholesale, imports and manufacturing seems a little crazy, but she feels it is the best way to opearte.

“I found that there are sacrifices when you outsource. It is either quality, customer service or ethics,” Cobb said. “To bring all those things in-house is challenging, but hopefully, one day we can prove that it’s also sustainable and that it makes sense. It feels like we’re on the road to that, but it’s not the easy way to start.”

Cobb said many of the products in Adorn are Fair Trade Certified, but getting that certification is expense. She said Adorn has formed strong relationships with the producers, which often includes making trips to Morocco, Thailand and Turkey to visit the places and people who make the products that are sold in the store.

She knows the stories of the men and women who make the products and hopes Adorn’s approach will help change the market for the better.

“Hopefully, one day fair trade isn’t just another sector of manufacturing,” Cobb said. “Someday, I hope this is how everything is done, and that is the standard.”