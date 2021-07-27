With 4 seats open, half of Steamboat City Council won’t seek reelection

Those interested in running for Steamboat Springs City Council will be able to begin their candidacy process at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 3, when the city will release the nominating petition all candidates are required to complete.

Applicants must fill out a candidate affidavit and a nomination petition signed by at least 25 registered electors within their district. The at-large petition may be signed by at least 25 registered electors from the entire city.

Four of the total six seats are currently open, for Districts 1, 2, 3 and an at-large position . Each term is four years, while the at-large position is two years.

Council President Jason Lacy, along with council members Lisel Petis and Sonja Macys, will leave the board, and President Pro-Tem Kathi Meyer will seek a new seat. The seats held by council members Heather Sloop and Michael Buccino are not currently up for reelection.

The District 1 seat is currently held by Petis, who told Steamboat Pilot & Today on Tuesday she will not seek reelection. The district covers Steamboat’s west side and most of Old Town.

“My goal is to make the most positive impact I can on my community and the world,” Petis said. “I feel like, at this point in time, that there are better avenues to do that than to sit on council.”

Petis said she is proud of the city’s response to COVID-19 and its ability to support businesses through the pandemic, but hopes the next council focuses heavily on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as building affordable housing.

“I think the biggest piece is it needs to be someone who cares a lot about our community and who has tough skin and won’t let the naysayers and trolls get them down,” Petis said.

District 2, the seat held by Meyer, covers the areas of Fish Creek Falls Road, Hilltop Parkway and Steamboat Boulevard.

Meyer has served a four-year and a two-year term. The city’s charter states council members may not serve two four-year terms, but Meyer will instead run for the at-large position, which she said the charter allows.

Meyer said there are several important topics the next set of council members will be forced to take on but pointed to affordable housing as the top priority.

“Every Saturday at the (Main Street Steamboat) Farmer’s Market, we get asked what we’re going to do about housing,” Meyer said.

The District 3 seat, which is currently held by Macys, who is term limited, covers the area of Mount Werner Road.

“I’m very proud of the city’s commitment to climate action,” Macys said.

She hopes the next council will dedicate more resources toward preserving wildlife and open spaces while balancing those needs with the need for development.

“If we don’t create a safe space for these wildlife to move in, we’re going to have problems not just for them but for us,” Macys said.

Lacy, who is also term limited, currently holds the at-large position, which essentially represents the entire city.

Lacy suggested the president should be someone comfortable enforcing meeting rules and does not take disagreements personally.

“Even in those times that we disagreed, I was really proud that we were able to take our votes and move onto the next issue without holding any grudges and having beef with each other,” Lacy said.

Lacy also considered affordable housing the biggest issue facing the next council, particularly discussions around short-term rentals and potential annexation of the Steamboat 700 property on Steamboat’s west side, which is now under contract with the Yampa Valley Housing Authority.

Council members vote to select a president and president pro-tem once they are sworn in. Council members receive $937.02 per month, the president pro-tem receives $1,093.55 per month, and the president receives $1,247.91 per month.

Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old on the day of the election. They must have resided in Steamboat for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election and must be a resident of the district that they will represent at the time the nomination petition is filed. The at-large candidate can reside anywhere within city limits.

