Updated: Colorado Highway 131 back open between Steamboat and Oak Creek
Colorado Highway 131 northbound is open at mile marker 55 after the road was closed earlier Monday, Dec. 5, when a vehicle slid off the slushy, snow-packed road.
Mile marker 55 is between Steamboat Springs and Oak Creek, near Chevron Mining Inc. The route was back open according to Colorado State Patrol as of 11:15 a.m.
