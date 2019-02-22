WinterWonderWomen make world debut in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The WinterWonderWomen will make their world debut Saturday at the WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs.

The group is led by Bridget Law, fiddler with Elephant Revival and a member of the WinterWonderGrass staff, with Megan Letts arranging vocals and playing keys and Tiffany Christopher on guitar. Other female musicians playing at WonderGrass will rotate into the WonderWomen lineup throughout the group's three sets of the festival: two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

"We've had a super positive response to WinterWonderWomen," Law said. "All the gals are really excited to collaborate."

In bluegrass, where the majority of musicians are frequently male, Law explains how creating an all-female stage changes the energy.

"It's accessing that collective consciousness and empowering women to work together," Law said. "This all-female bluegrass band bodes to be a supportive, co-creative, feminine energy family in which we're all sharing the spotlight and lifting each other up, so we all shine brighter."

“In a historically male-dominated genre, it’s been great to watch these artists dominate,” WinterWonderGrass founder Scotty Stoughton said. “Their fearless leader, Bridget, absolutely crushes the fiddle, the spirit and the intention.”

The idea of WinterWonderWomen was somewhat inspired by a similar, all-female show at the Oregon acoustic music festival NorthWest String Summit. That set featured ’90s pop covers and was led by The Shook Twins, who will be playing sets in WinterWonderGrass and WinterWonderWomen.

Also rotating into WinterWonderWomen will be Fruition's Mimi Naja, The Sweet Lillies, Lindsay Lou, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys and Elephant Revival's Bonnie Paine.

"I want to leave the impression with people that an all-female bluegrass band can knock your socks off," Law said.

For more information about WinterWonderGrass, visit https://www.steamboatpilot.com/winterwondergrass.

