WinterWonderGrass to livestream program focusing on Colorado, Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — WinterWonderGrass producers have started a new livestream program called WWG TV to keep people connected to their favorite artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second installment, “Colorado — Back To The Roots,” will share never-before-seen footage from the last eight years of the festival, including acts from Steamboat Springs. Artists to be featured include The Jeff Austin Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Billy Strings, Leftover Salmon and The Lil Smokes.
The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, and is available on the festival’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The episode will last for an hour.
The first installment, “Tahoe — Come Together,” was released March 27 and is still available for viewing on YouTube. The third installment will be released April 10.
For more information, visit WinterWonderGrass’s Facebook page.
