WinterWonderGrass offers free shows, late-night lineup in 2023

Buffalo Commons mandolin player Eric Baker, middle, joins guitarist and lead singer Tyree Woods, left, and fiddle player Randy Kelley, right, as the Steamboat Springs band Buffalo Commons warms up the crowd at the base of Steamboat Resort. The band will be one of many Colorado groups in the 2023 WinterWonderGrass lineup.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The 10th anniversary of WinterWonderGrass will bring three jam-packed days of Bluegrass music to Steamboat Springs March 3-5. For those just passing through or not wanting to commit to a pass, there are a trio of free concerts in the recently renovated Steamboat Square throughout the festival weekend.

Trout Steak Revival kicks off the festival at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, on the all new stage at the base of Steamboat Resort with a two-hour set.

Trout Steak Revival describes itself as a blend of folk, indie, bluegrass and roots music resulting in a fun style of Americana. The four-member band prides itself in strong songwriting and haunting harmonies.

Westword once named Trout Steak Revival Denver’s best bluegrass band and the band got a nomination as Momentum Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, according to the band’s website.

Popular songs include “Brighter Every Day” and “Colorado River.”

The next free show is 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, featuring the Fretliners, another Colorado band.

The Fretliners is a powerhouse, progressive bluegrass quartet, according to the band’s website.

The final free show will take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, with Clay Street Unit, a Denver-based band.

Clay Street Unit’s Instagram said the band performs “some folk, some country, and some grass.”

The band’s most-listened to song on Spotify is “Tired of being Tired.”

Other free and discounted opportunities Fans over the age of 75 and under 12 are free to enter the festival, and there are discounts for healthcare workers. From 2-5 p.m. each day there are free beer, wine, seltzer and spirit tastings for those over 21.

WinterWonderGrass boasts awesome late-night lineup

The WinterWonderGrass late-night series known as Grass After Dark sends some of the coolest WWG performers to three venues across Steamboat to keep the party going when the sun goes down.

The Grand Ballroom, Schmiggity’s and Thunderhead Lodge play host to evening entertainment Friday March 3, through Sunday, March 5.

Performers include The Lil Smokies, Tenth Mountain Division, Leftover Salmon, Neal Frances, Trout Steak Revival and more.

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.