WinterWonderGrass festival sells out; Grass After Dark tickets available

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — About a month out, organizers of the snow-kickin’ and fast-pickin’ bluegrass festival, WinterWonderGrass, have announced the band that will kick off the three-day event with a free show for the entire community to enjoy.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades returns to play at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, on the Steamboat Stage at Steamboat Resort before the official festival begins.

General admission and VIP three-day festival passes have sold out, but tickets are still available for some of the late night concerts.

Grass After Dark

On Friday, Feb. 20, festivalgoers can check out the lights of the Yampa Valley as they ride the new and improved gondola to Thunderhead Lodge where Pickin’ On The Dead with Andy Thorn, of Leftover Salmon, and the Jon Stickley Trio will grass up Grateful Dead covers. On Saturday, Feb. 22, ALO will play at the lodge.

The Steamboat Grand, a quick walk from the festival grounds at 2300 Mount Werner Circle, will host shows all weekend. Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band will play Friday, Feb. 21, with Twisted Pine, and WinterWonderWomen and WinterWonderGrass All-Stars, including Billy Failing, Royal Masat and Jarrod Walker, will take the stage on Saturday, Feb. 22. The Travelin’ McCourys will close out the festival weekend with opener Che Apalache on Sunday, Feb. 23.

“I cannot wait to share this mostly funk but also grassidelic ensemble with the crowd at WinterWonderGrass,” Garrett said in a news release about his band’s show. “I know this crowd of all crowds will get it. With soul man Josh Shilling on some vocals and keys, Ryan Cavanaugh on electric banjo, the heavy beats of Neal Evans on drums, the low funky bass of Joel Searls along with the ripping guitar of Jeff Ervine, this will be one fun, late night show.”

The rest of the Grass After Dark shows are a ride away on the free Steamboat Springs Transit bus to Schmiggity’s Live Music Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave., to see Della Mae and Meadow Mountain play Friday, Feb. 21, and Horseshoes & Handgrenades with special guests Bowgegard on Saturday, Feb. 22.

If you go Grass After Dark shows Thunderhead Lodge, 2305 Mount Werner Circle Friday, Feb. 21: Pickin’ on the Dead (sold out)

Saturday, Feb. 22: An evening with ALO The Steamboat Grand, 2300 Mount Werner Circle Friday, Feb. 21: Jeremy Garrett’s Funk Band and Twisted Pine

Saturday, Feb. 22: WWG All-stars & WinterWonderWomen (sold out)

Sunday, Feb. 23: The Travelin’ McCourys Schmiggity’s Live Music Dance Bar, 821 Lincoln Ave. Friday, Feb. 21: Della Mae and Meadow Mountain

Saturday, Feb. 22: Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Bowgegard (sold out)

Find tickets at winterwondergrass.com/steamboat-tickets.

To reach Katie Berning, call 970-871-4254, email kberning@SteamboatPilot.com.