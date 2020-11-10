WinterWonderGrass festival postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19

Billy Strings plays main stage at the 2020 WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs. (File photo by Katie Berning)





STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — WinterWonderGrass Music and Brew Festival has been postponed to Feb. 25 to 27, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made Tuesday by the team at Bonfire Entertainment, which produces the annual show.

Limited WinterWonderGrass pre-sale tickets will go on sale this winter for the 2022 event, which will include access to an intimate celebration once large public gatherings are allowed again in Routt County.

“The partnership between WinterWonderGrass and Steamboat Resort has been and will continue to be a benefit to our entire community,” said Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. President and COO Rob Perlman in a news release. “While it is disappointing to have to postpone this year’s event, given the circumstances, we are hopeful that WWG fans understand this difficult decision and we can all look forward to 2022 and beyond.”

“The health and wellness of our community will always be the driving force behind any decision we make, and although we all need our musical medicine more than ever, we have received no indication that large gatherings in Colorado will be approved by this February,” said festival founder Scotty Stoughton in a news release. “By making this call, we can continue to dive into other musical business possibilities that keep the team working, the creativity flowing and the lights on.”

In lieu of an in-person event, WinterWonderGrass has a number of online events planned.

Episode 4 of the WWG TV series will be aired this fall and Bonfire Entertainment also is co-presenting a Colorado Wildfire Relief Benefit concert featuring Andy Thorn, Jeremy Garrett, Tyler Grant and Adrian Engfer at the Mishawaka Amphitheater on Friday, Nov. 13.

In addition, the festival is supporting the annual Friends of the Yampa Benefit on Nov. 21 in Steamboat and has already announced plans for its 2021 RiverWonderGrass series, featuring members of the California Honeydrops, Andy Thorn, Daniel Rodriguez, Lindsay Lou, Bridget Law and more.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.