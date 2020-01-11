Winter storm warning in effect until Monday night: Steamboat to receive up to a foot of snow

Adam Richardson, an employee with Rocky Mountain Asphalt, uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk along Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs. Meteorologists are calling for up to a foot of new snow by Monday night, urging drivers to be cautious in the inclement weather.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs will be among the hardest-hit areas in Colorado for an oncoming snow storm that could dump up to a foot of snow by Monday night.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Steamboat and the surrounding mountains from noon Saturday, Jan. 11, until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction, which issued the warning, is calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow during the storm and heavy winds up to 35 mph. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service in Grand Junction

“Travel will be difficult to impossible with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times,” according to the Weather Service.

For the most recent road conditions, call 511 or visit cotrip.org.

Local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth, who runs the forecasting website snowalarm.com, predicts a brief break in the weather on Tuesday morning before the last wave of a series of recent storms hits Steamboat later in the day. He is calling for another 4 to 8 inches of fresh snow by Wednesday morning.

