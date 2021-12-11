Winter storm puts strain on travel: The Record for Friday, Dec. 10

Friday, Dec. 10

5:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver stuck in snow in the 30 block of Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat Springs.

5:55 a.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

8:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the area of Fish Creek Falls Road and Amethyst Drive.

8:33 a.m. Officers assisted a driver in the area of Pine and Third streets.

9:40 a.m. Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the area of Downhill and West Acres drives.

11:55 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 300 block of Ore House Plaza.

4:18 p.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

Total incidents: 86

• Steamboat officers responded to 49 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.