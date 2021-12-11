Winter storm puts strain on travel: The Record for Friday, Dec. 10
Friday, Dec. 10
5:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver stuck in snow in the 30 block of Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat Springs.
5:55 a.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
8:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the area of Fish Creek Falls Road and Amethyst Drive.
8:33 a.m. Officers assisted a driver in the area of Pine and Third streets.
9:40 a.m. Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the area of Downhill and West Acres drives.
11:55 a.m. Officers were called to a disturbance at a restaurant in the 300 block of Ore House Plaza.
4:18 p.m. Officers responded to an animal bite in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.
Total incidents: 86
• Steamboat officers responded to 49 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to nine calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
