Winter Start to kick off competition season at Howelsen Hill

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Alexa Brabec jumps during the Winter Start competition at Howelsen Hill on Dec. 11, 2021. The Winter Start is back to begin the 2022/23 winter season at Howelsen Hill on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Winter Start ski jumping and Nordic combined competition coming Saturday, Dec. 10, will mark the beginning of the 2022-23 winter competition season at Howelsen Hill.

The event is hosted by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Division and will count as a U.S. Cup and Junior World Championship Team qualifier.

Around 70 U16 and up athletes from across North America will compete at Howelsen Hill jumping off the HS75 and HS100 jumps. Nordic combined athletes will follow that with a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer cross country race that finishes at the rodeo grounds.

Ski jumping begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the cross country races starting up around 3:30 p.m. Spectators can watch from either the base of the ski jumps or by Howelsen Lodge.

More information on the event and results can be found at SSWSC.org/Events/WinterStart .

