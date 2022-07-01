Winter Sports Club hosting scholarship day at the Alpine slide
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is hosting a scholarship day at the Howelsen Hill Alpine Slide. The event takes place Sunday, July 3 and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prices range from $10 to $20 and all proceeds from the event will benefit the scholarship program of the SSWSC which serves 1,400 young skiers, snowboarders and cyclists.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User