Winter Sports Club athletes shine at U.S. Senior National Cross Country Ski Championships

Lake Placid in New York hosted the 2026 United States Senior National Cross Country Ski Championships from Jan. 4-9.

Nine athletes and two coaches from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club made the trip, which served as the selection site for the Junior World Championships and the under-18 international trip to Norway and Sweden.

Georgia Bishop and Tristan Thrasher each claimed one of the six spots for the men’s and women’s classification on the U18 trip. Bishop took fifth in the junior 10-kilometer freestyle mass start, moving all the way up from her starting spot of 45th.

Thrasher took second in the U18 10K freestyle mass start. The duo will head to Trondheim, Norway, and Ulricehamn, Sweden, from Jan. 27-Feb. 9.

Thrasher also qualified for the U.S. Biathlon Junior Cup Team and the U.S. Junior Worlds Team in the last week of December. He is set to compete in biathlon in Latvia and Finland in January, and Germany at the end of February.

“I had a rough start but was able to pull through,” said Thrasher. “I compete to be the very best version of myself, learn to adapt and get a little better every day.”

Montana State racer and SSWSC alum Grey Barbier qualified for the 2026 FIS Junior World Championships. The Junior World Championships will take place Feb. 25-March 9 in Lillehammer, Norway. Barbier earned one of six junior men’s spots nationally and placed second in the junior 10K classic at the trials.

Two younger skiers also had strong showings.

Bode Rhodes was victorious in the U16 B race in the mass start event. The duo of Rhodes and Sawyer Landers placed third and fourth, in the U16 10K classic.

The SSWSC cross-country team will next compete at the Soldier Hollow Super Junior National Qualifier on Friday and Saturday. It is the largest junior cross-country ski race in the United States and serves as both a Western Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association collegiate race and a junior national qualifier for all Western divisions.