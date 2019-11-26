Winter season starts Sunday for free local transit system

Passengers board a regional bus at the Gondola Transit Center on Wednesday afternoon in Steamboat Springs. The city will double the regional routes offered between Craig and Steamboat Springs this winter.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Transit is gearing up to begin its winter operations this weekend.

The free local winter bus will begin service Sunday, Dec. 1, running through Sunday, April 12.

“With a full complement of seasonal and full-time drivers, Steamboat Springs Transit is ready for winter and moving to our traditional seven dedicated routes for snow season this Sunday,” Transit Manager Jonathan Flint said in a news release Monday. “The free local bus is a community asset and one of the most efficient rural transportation systems in the state.”

For winter passengers, the transit service pairs its traditional Red Line service, which covers West Steamboat, downtown, grocery stores and the gondola base, with its Green Line, that serves condominiums, and its Blue Line service, covering West Steamboat, downtown, grocery stores and the gondola base, with the Orange Line, serving The Ponds, condominiums and hotels.

The Yellow Line operates a fixed route to Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs and the Hilltop corridor as well as on-call service to Old Town, Steamboat Springs High School, Howelsen Hill and Fairview. The Purple Line runs continuous loop service to the northern condominiums, Yampa Valley Medical Center, Central Park Plaza and the gondola base.

Steamboat Springs Transit routes Service on the Red/Green and Blue/Orange routes begins at 5:47 a.m. and 6:17 a.m., respectively, and each line offers 20-minute service from downtown starting around 7 a.m.

The Yellow Line runs between 7 a.m. and 6:10 p.m.

The Purple Line operates between 8:15 a.m. and 6:05 p.m.

Twenty-minute Night Line service reaches West Steamboat, downtown, grocery stores, gondola base, Ski Time Square, condominiums, The Ponds and hotels. It concludes with the last departure from downtown toward the mountain at 2:28 a.m.

The last bus from the mountain toward downtown at 3:06 a.m.

New for this winter is a regional route that adds three daily departures in each direction from Steamboat to Craig, as well as inaugural reverse direction service. Regional rates are $6 one way.

The transit service moves more than 1 million riders each year and logs more than 620,000 annual miles from a pool of 40 full-time and seasonal drivers, with 15 transit buses, four regional buses and one curb-to-curb paratransit shuttle.

Learn when the next bus is due to arrive and see buses in real-time with the RouteShout app, visit steamboatsprings.net or call 970-879-3717.

