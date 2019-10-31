Winter parking restrictions start Friday

Vehicles park on a snowy Yampa Street on Monday evening.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Winter parking restrictions take effect Friday in Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Oak Creek.

In Steamboat, drivers should avoid parking on:

Lincoln Avenue and Ski Time Square from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Anglers Drive south to city limits from midnight to 8 a.m.

Anywhere else in the city from 2 to 8 a.m.

Vehicles parked during restricted hours can be ticketed, or they can be towed when the city is snowplowing overnight.

Parking is allowed in the eastern section of the Stock Bridge Transit Center parking lot for up to 72 hours without restrictions, though, if it snows, the city asks that you move your car to another spot to allow plows to clear the snow.

In Hayden, parking on streets, alleys or highways isn’t allowed from midnight to 7 a.m.

In Oak Creek, overnight parking on Main Street is not allowed, and residents are asked to move cars parked on side streets within 24 hours of snowfall.