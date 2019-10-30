Winter Park Resort announces earliest ever opening date

The snow stake at Winter Park Resort shows the mountain has received new snowfall. With more than 40 inches of snow in October, the resort will open early on Saturday.

Winter Park Resort snow cam

GRANBY — Winter Park Resort is taking advantage of more than 40 inches of snow this month by opening earlier than it ever has before.

First chair is scheduled to break the traditional opening banner at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Arrow Lift to kick off the season. The weekend also marks the beginning of the resort’s 80th anniversary.

“Mother Nature brought the snow to Winter Park especially early this year, so we are taking advantage of the conditions and are excited to open the mountain more than a week earlier than expected,” said Liz Agostin, marketing director for the resort.

It is the earliest the resort has ever opened, which the resort credits not only to October’s snowfall, but to $4 million in recent updates to its snowmaking system.

As a result, skiers and riders will have access to fan favorite runs in Parkside, including Parkway, Lower Village Way and Sorenson Park. Guests can also celebrate with opening day giveaways and $1 Coors Light specials at the Derailer Bar.

Winter Park Resort had initially targeted a Nov. 13 opening date.

On the other side of the resort in the Mary Jane territory, progress is underway on the new Sunnyside Lift, which will be a high-speed six-seater to open this season.

In celebration of the resort’s anniversary, it will offer lift tickets for $40 per person with a minimum of two people on Nov. 16.