Winter open burn season runs through April 15, 2021

With fire restrictions lifted, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue is reminding residents to take precautions during the city’s winter open burn season, which runs through April 15.

“We’ve seen firsthand the impact fire can have on the community,” said Fire Marshal Doug Shaffer in a news release. “I implore you to exercise extreme caution with the use of recreational fire pits or consider alternatives before open burning materials through recycling, reusing or disposal at a landfill.”

The open burn period for the Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District runs from Nov. 1 through April 15.

The following parameters must be met prior to any open burn:

• A permit with Routt County Environmental Health is required and can be obtained by calling 970-870-5588

• Burn piles must be less than 10’x10’x10’ and be devoid of any trash or materials more suited for the landfill.

• There must be 6 inches or more of snow on the ground at and around the burn site.

• Burning must be started prior to 11 a.m, always monitored and be out by sunset.

• People should call Routt County Communications prior to starting the burn at 970-879-1110

This burn season criteria only applies to the Steamboat Springs Area Fire Protection District. Contact other fire districts to obtain their requirements for open burning.

“Even with the recent snow and colder temperatures, we’re still in drought conditions,” Shaffer said. “With ongoing efforts around COVID-19, it’s imperative that all the criteria be met before igniting your open burn.”

Call Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue at 970-879-7170 for additional information.