Winter Carnival Street Events: 13-year-old flies 46 feet to win Donkey Jump

Nathan Rind, 12, flew 40 feet, 5 inches to claim second prize in the donkey jump contest on Sunday, Feb. 13, at the 109th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Street events made a triumphant return to Lincoln Avenue over the weekend for the 109th annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival after a pandemic-forced hiatus last year.

Crews closed U.S. Highway 40 through downtown Steamboat on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13, while blanketing the street in several inches of snow groomed by a snowcat borrowed from Howelsen Hill.

Street events kicked of Saturday with both age groups of the skijoring competition. In the 6-9 age bracket, Fletch Lohne, 9, took first with a time of 8.38 seconds, followed by two 7-year-olds — Conley Jacobson and Sach Hiatt — taking second and third, respectively, in 8.68 seconds and 9.21 seconds.

For the 10-14 age bracket, Jessica Bell, 11, took the top spot in 7.77 seconds, followed by Oscar Dazell, 10, at 7.82 seconds and Logan Grommeck, 11, in 7.99 seconds.

In the street slalom, 10-year-old Langdon Devin won the 10-14 age bracket with a time of 7.91 seconds. Conor Solomon, 13, took second at 8.13 seconds and Henry Davis, 11, came in third at 8.64 seconds.

The famed donkey jump event is where contestants are pulled by a horse over a small jump hoping for the greatest distance. In the youngest bracket, Otis Wood, 8, led the youngsters, flying 34 feet, 2 inches on his attempt. Valentina Broggi, 8, came in second at 31 feet, 10 inches, and there was a tie for third between Finley Gerhardt, 9, and Theo Maul, 8, who both went 31 feet, 4 inches.

Sunday started with the 6-9 age bracket of the street slalom event with George Maul, 11, leading the way at 7.91 seconds. Crosby Van Ness, 7, finished second at 8.58 seconds, and Christopher Bernitt was third with 8.75 seconds.

In what could be argued as Sunday’s main event, Ethan Maines, 13, launched 46 feet, 4 inches off the donkey jump to claim first prize in the 10-14 age bracket. Nathan Rind, 12, came in second, flying 40 feet, 5 inches, just ahead of Griffin Harvey, 12, who was third with a jump of 40 feet, 4 inches.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Marketing Director Rory Clow drifts out behind the speeding horse as part of the Shovel Races at the 109th Annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The shovel races capped off each day with several of the contestants in the adults-only competition entering with an undisclosed age.

On Saturday, Pete Dopkin took the top spot with a time of 9.05 seconds, edging out Jeff Mordi by a mere six-hundredths of a second at 9.11 seconds. Lucas Mouttett rounded out the top three, finishing at 10.22 seconds.

But the track was faster on Sunday, with Shaun Bailey winning with a time of 8.88 seconds. Kelly Phillips finished in second with 9.52 seconds, and Rory Clow was third at 10.25 seconds.