Winter Carnival button voting underway, open through Dec. 2

A peek at several of the 53 entries of 2020 Winter Carnival button art. The public may vote for button art through Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — ‘Tis the season to vote.

Fifty-three young, local artists have created 53 design concepts depicting the 107th Winter Carnival theme “Light Up The Sky.” The designs are open for voting at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com, where voters may vote once every 48 hours through 10 a.m. Dec. 2.

The top three button designs by popular vote will move to the final round of judging, alongside another three designs chosen by a Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club jury. From those six designs, a Winter Carnival committee will choose one design which will be used on Winter Carnival 2020 buttons, banners, posters, websites and digital and print publications.

To be eligible to participate in this contest, artists were required to be 18 years or younger, enrolled in a local school and create their artwork within a circle filling an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper in any 2D medium.

Submitted pieces include sketches of ski jumpers and gondolas, silhouettes of Howelsen Hill buildings against a sunset, paintings of splattered fireworks, drawings of colorful mountain ranges and more.

How to vote:

Another peek at 2020 Winter Carnival button art entries. See all 53 entries and vote for your favorite at wintercarnivalbuttonart.com.

