Windfall Fine Art Gallery hosts grand opening

Steamboat Springs' newest gallery, The Windfall Fine Art Gallery, holds its grand opening during First Friday Artwalk on Aug. 2.

Michelle Ideus

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As soon as longtime locals Dale Foster and Michelle Ideus walked into the space at 1015 Lincoln Ave., they knew it was the one.

“The front windows and the track lighting lent themselves so beautifully to a gallery, with space in the back for a studio, and it had a great garage door that looks out onto Howelsen Hill,” said Foster, who’s an oil painter.

“The location instantly felt like somewhere we could have a gallery,” said Ideus, who works with acrylics and mixed media.

For the next month, Foster, Ideus and their husbands threw themselves into repainting, redoing, arranging, organizing, hanging and everything else one needs to do when creating an art gallery nearly from scratch.

“We got together and bonded to make it happen,” Ideus said.

“We just went full board,” Foster said.

One thing, though, didn’t need much work: the name.

If you go What: Windfall Fine Art Gallery grand opening

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Where: 1015 Lincoln Ave.

“We felt like this was a windfall opportunity,” Foster said. “For this little place to be available, I think we totally lucked out.”

The Windfall Fine Art Gallery had its soft opening at the start of July.

The space displays the works of 10 Colorado artists, nine of them local, and many of whom have displayed in galleries together before, including at the Center for Visual Arts before it closed in September 2018. Windfall artists include Cyndi Marlowe, Marion Kahn, Sari Davidson, Denise Bohart Brown, Dave Lambeth, Debbie McCulliss, Dale Foster, Michelle Ideus and Brenda Hendrix. Their mediums include glass, ceramics, photography, oil painting, acrylic and mixed media and jewelry.

Steamboat Springs’ newest art gallery features 10 Colorado artists.

Michelle Ideus

“We were looking for people who’d be fun to work with, who’d be excited to be part of this and who are excited about continuing to explore and learn and go to classes,” Foster said.

“The people who’ve come together with us to take this on — it’s an honor to have them want to be with us and share the space,” Ideus said.

Each member spends three days per month selling and working at the gallery. But while each artist serves as the curator and salesperson of the gallery, they may also set up shop in the studio area and work on their art.

The Windfall Fine Art Gallery features a number of different mediums, including paint, ceramics, jewelry, glass and photography.

Michelle Ideus

“It’s one of the reasons we loved the space so much — we all want to paint while we work,” Ideus said.

“When someone comes into the gallery and sees you working, it starts a great conversation,” Foster said. “It’s really fun.”

The studio section of the gallery will ultimately serve other purposes as well. Foster and Ideus have plans to use the space to host art workshops, parties, events, classes for children and guest artists from across the state.

The Windfall Fine Art Gallery hosts its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, during the First Friday Artwalk.

Michelle Ideus

“We’re hoping to bring education in, to continue everybody’s growth,” Foster said.

Windfall Fine Art Gallery celebrates its grand opening during First Friday Artwalk on Aug. 2. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with food, beverages and live music from Steamboat Folk. There will be giveaways for five pieces of art by five gallery artists, including a pearl and sterling silver necklace, a kiln-fired glass piece, several prints and cards and a piece of pottery.

It’s been a whirlwind of a summer for these freshmen gallery owners, and it’s been so worth it.

“When something gets into your heart and soul, you just say, ‘This needs to happen,’” Ideus said.

Visit windfallfineart.com for more information.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.