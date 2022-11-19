Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?

Steamboat Ski Resort's Thunderhead Lodge at about 9,000 feet on Mt. Werner peeks out of the clouds on Sunday, Oct. 23 during a break in the first significant snowstorm of the season in Steamboat.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth.

As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.

“A week away, things are always a little squirrely in weather land,” said Weissbluth, who operates SnowAlarm.com . “The storm for mid week looked better a couple of days ago. Yesterday it didn’t look that great, now it’s starting to look a little better again.”

Ahead of any potential snow is a slight warming pattern.

Saturday was quite cold in Steamboat, with Steamboat Springs Airport recording a low of -9 at 7:30 a.m., according to Weissbluth, However, the day eventually warmed up to about 25 degrees or so.

Weissbluth said he expects the temperature to warm by about five degrees each day, with an expected high of nearly 40 degrees on Monday, Nov. 21, which is average for the area this time of year.

The cold was prompted by winds coming from the north between high and low pressure systems.

“The ridge of high pressure is forecast to weaken and move eastward behind this last cold front, leading to plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures through the weekend and into the start of the short work week,” Weissbluth wrote in his Thursday, Nov. 17 blog on SnowAlarm.com.

His Sunday post will have the latest information and most up-to-date forecast for the week.

Still, even a week or so out, Weissbluth is confident that the valley will see plenty of sunshine after a colder, snowier week.

Snow would add to the magical feeling in Routt County this week as Howelsen Hill is expected to open on Saturday, Nov. 26, as well, but it’s hard to say if it’ll arrive or not.

“I’d like to stress the uncertainty for the storm around opening day,” Weissbluth said. “There’s a chance we’ll have some fresh snow around the beginning of the ski season. Have people do their snow dances. They’ve done a good job this week.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.